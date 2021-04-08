Quebecers 55 and over jump at chance to get AstraZeneca vaccine without appointment

Quebecers 55 and over are now eligible to get the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at walk-in clinics across the province — and so far, the sites are proving popular.

In Quebec City, where cases of COVID-19 are soaring, cars lined up early to get a coupon to get an appointment later in the day or the coming days.

In Montreal, many were also eager to get the shot.

"The sooner the better," said Francois Longpré, who arrived at 7:30 a.m. at the Palais des congrès.

"For me, it was very important to get the vaccine. As soon as I knew it was possible for me this morning, I jumped in."

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been the subject of questions and controversy. Currently, it's only available to people between age 55 and 79, after the Quebec government suspended its use in younger people over concerns about rare but serious blood clots.

Montreal health officials said they hoped large numbers of people would take advantage of the chance to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

François Longpré jumped at the chance to get vaccinated at one of Montreal's walk-in clinics. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Dr. Mylène Drouin, the city's public health director, said Wednesday that polling among the age group eligible for the vaccine suggested more than 40 per cent would be willing to get it.

The walk-in locations in Montreal include the Olympic Stadium, Palais des congrès, the Montreal General Hospital and Bill Durnan Arena.

Quebec has lowered the eligible age to 60 across the province for those who wish to book vaccine appointments through the province's web portal or by phone.

The government is also expanding vaccine access to Montrealers who are essential workers or living with chronic illnesses.