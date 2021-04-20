Quebec makes AstraZeneca vaccine available to those 45 and older

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will soon be available to more Quebecers, Premier François Legault announced Tuesday.

Starting, tomorrow morning everyone aged 45 and over will be eligible for the AstraZeneca shot. Up until now, it was available to people aged 55 to 79.

"I invite you to take this very efficient and safe vaccine," Legault said. "The vaccine is the way to regain our freedom but that will only happen when a majority of Quebecers are vaccinated."

Quebec has struggled to get people to take the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of rare blood clots in those who receive it.

On the weekend, 20,000 doses of the vaccine were made available in Montreal and only 4,500 people showed up to get a shot.

Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda said the province decided to lower the age for the vaccine because of Quebec's current hospitalization rates and epidemiological situation.

"The reason for the age chosen … is in connection with the incidence rate of the illness," said Arruda. "If you have a higher incidence rate, the benefits of the vaccine can be even more present for lower age groups."

A number of provinces have lowered the age of eligibility in recent days. Both Ontario and Alberta have made it available to those 40 and over.

At the federal level, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has yet to update its guidelines on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But according to documents obtained by CBC News earlier this week, the council is expected to recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine be used "in people 50 years of age and older where COVID-19 activity is high and for those 40 years of age and older in areas where COVID-19 activity is very high."

On Sunday, the federal government also said the provinces and territories were free to expand eligibility for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to any adult over the age of 18 as some pharmacists warned they had doses sitting idle because of the age restrictions.

"Provinces and territories are free to use AstraZeneca in any population over 18 per Health Canada's license for use in Canada," federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters.

Experts have stressed that any risk of complications resulting from the vaccine are far outweighed by the benefits.