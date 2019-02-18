Montrealers argue for right to assisted dying in pivotal court challenge

The lawyer for two Montrealers challenging Canada's medical aid in dying laws says his clients have demonstrated their clear desire to die and should not be denied that right, even if they are not yet close to the end of their natural lives.

Jean Truchon, 51, and Nicole Gladu, 73, are two Montrealers with degenerative diseases who aren't able to access medical aid in dying because Canadians and Quebec's laws both require that a person must be facing foreseeable death to have access.

Closing arguments began Monday at the Montreal courthouse before Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin, in a case that could alter how Canadians can access medical aid in dying.

Lawyers for the federal government have argued that this criterion is necessary to protect "vulnerable" people who are suffering from serious illness, from using the law as a way to die by suicide.

But lawyer Jean-Pierre Ménard said during closing arguments Monday the laws don't define who is a vulnerable person and argued there is a difference between suicide and medical aid in death.

"The action they want to take has nothing to do with suicide," he said.

"[It's] not at all impulsive."

A question of suffering

Ménard said psychological evaluations of his clients have shown that they are able to consent and not suffering from depression or any other psychological condition that could impair their judgment.

Truchon and Gladu suffer from serious health problems that cause persistent and intolerable suffering and their conditions have deteriorated significantly, he said.

Truchon, who has cerebral palsy, lost the use of his only functioning limb in 2012.

Gladu, who had polio as a child and later suffered post-polio syndrome, says her suffering has intensified particularly in the past two years and her body can no longer support her.

Ménard argued that the laws, as written, do not accurately reflect the Supreme Court's unanimous Carter decision, which did not include any stipulation that a person must be close to a natural death in order to access a doctor's help to end their life.

The Supreme Court's decision said those with a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" should have the right to access medical aid in dying.