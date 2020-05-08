People under 70 can care for their grandchildren, Arruda says

Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, says grandparents under 70 years old are allowed to see and even care for their grandchildren.

The declaration Thursday was the latest easing of restrictions on seniors in the province.

It came a day after Arruda assured elementary school and daycare workers between the ages of 60 and 70 they could return to work, despite having initially said people over 60 were at-risk.

Arruda, however, cautioned that families should keep the visits to a minimum and only when necessary. And grandparents should be in good health, without any chronic illnesses.

"This is not the time to invite your grandmother to supper, if it's not for caring for the grandchildren," he said.

He stressed that children should be isolated in their own home for several weeks prior and not be attending school or daycare.

He added that grandparents must regularly wash their hands with soap, and can wear a mask.

Earlier this week, Mathieu Lacombe, the province's families minister, urged parents to keep their children out of daycare if possible to avoid overburdening the system.

He said if parents decide to leave their children with their grandparents, they can apply later to keep their spot in a daycare.