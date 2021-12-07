Quebec increases limit for indoor holiday gatherings, extends eligilibility for 3rd doses

The Quebec government will allow private indoor gatherings of up to 20 vaccinated people as of Dec. 23, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday.

He says public health is asking people to be responsible and continue to follow public health measures.

"We count on Quebecers to be responsible and on their judgment as we have done from the start," he said at a news conference.

Currently, only 10 people or those from three different households are allowed in private homes.

The province also announced third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are available for health-care workers, people with chronic illnesses and other health issues, people from isolated and remote communities and pregnant people, totalling 1 million more people eligible for the booster dose.

"Remember that a minimum period of six months must be observed before receiving the booster."

He announced people age 60 and over will be eligible for the third dose as of January.

Duéb said there are still 640,000 Quebecers who are eligible to get a vaccine but are not yet vaccinated.