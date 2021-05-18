Quebec set to drop curfew, allow outdoor gatherings as part of reopening plan

Quebec is expected to lift a number of restrictions beginning as early as this week, with the rate of vaccination on the rise and the epidemiological situation improving.

Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, are holding a news conference at 5 p.m. to announce the plan to gradually ease restrictions across Quebec.

The announcement will be streamed here.

Sources tell Radio-Canada some of those restrictions could be eased as early as Friday.

More measures could be lifted lifted as of May 28, including outdoor patios, outdoor gatherings of up to eight people and an end to the curfew in many regions.

The curfew has been in effect in much of the province since January.

A further lifting of measures is expected at two-week intervals through June including access to bars, sporting activities and indoor gatherings.

"We have a complete plan. That means, what will happen in homes, what will happen at the Bell Centre, and what will happen in our lives in general," Legault said Monday.

"It should be a plan more beneficial for this upcoming summer compared to last summer because vaccinations are going well and we didn't have that last summer."

The daily caseload and COVID-19 hospitalizations have stabilized, and vaccination rates are increasing. Last week, Legault indicated that the province's approach to lifting restrictions would depend on these numbers.

Nearly 50 per cent of Quebecers have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and another 25 per cent have booked an appointment to get one. Only slightly more than 250,000, however, have now received a second dose.

The province is aiming for the number of second doses to double by June 24.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, has set the benchmark of 75 per cent of adults having received one dose and 20 per cent having received two before lifting restrictions.