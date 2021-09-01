Quebec provincial police issue Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old

Quebec provincial police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday as they searched for a missing three-year-old boy they say was abducted by a 36-year-old man at around 1 p.m.

Jake Côté was abducted in Sainte-Paule, Que., about 630 kilometers northeast of Montreal, police said.

The suspect is David Côté, police said. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are also looking for a grey all-terrain vehicle, which is described as dirty and hand-painted.

Police originally said the boy is two, but later clarified his age.

The Amber Alert was triggered within an east-west radius of about 300 kilometres around Sainte-Paule, police said, explaining why many Quebec residents did not get the alert on their phone.

Police are asking people to call 911 with any sightings.