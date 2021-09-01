Skip to Main Content
Quebec provincial police issue Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old

Quebec provincial police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday as they searched for a missing 3-year-old boy they say was abducted by a 36-year-old man.

Police say boy was abducted in Sainte-Paule, Que., about 630 kilometers northeast of Montreal

Sûreté du Québec, the province's provincial police service, is looking for the boy in Saint-Paule. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Jake Côté was abducted in Sainte-Paule, Que., about 630 kilometers northeast of Montreal, police said.

The suspect is David Côté, police said. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. 

Police are also looking for a grey all-terrain vehicle, which is described as dirty and hand-painted.

Police originally said the boy is two, but later clarified his age.

The Amber Alert was triggered within an east-west radius of about 300 kilometres around Sainte-Paule, police said, explaining why many Quebec residents did not get the alert on their phone.

Police are asking people to call 911 with any sightings.

Police say David Côté is the suspect in the abduction. (Provided by Sûreté du Québec)
