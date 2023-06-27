Amber Alert issued in Quebec for twin girls allegedly abducted by mother

A Quebec Amber Alert has been issued for the disappearance of two girls, six-year-old twins, allegedly abducted by their mother Tuesday.

The girls are Sacha Marier Goupil and Frédérique Marier Goupil.

The mother, Geneviève Goupil, is described in the alert as "mentally unstable."

She is 49, white, with blue eyes and medium-length brown hair. She stands five feet, seven inches and weighs 168 pounds.

Geneviève Goupil, 49, allegedly took the girls in a black Toyota Highlander. (Submitted by Amber Alert Quebec)

The girls are described as standing three feet, two inches and weighing 42 pounds.

They are white, with blue eyes and medium-length brown hair.

The mother is alleged to have taken the girls in a black 2016 Toyota Highlander SUV with the licence plate X95 LNG.

People who see the victims or mother are asked to call 911 but not to approach the suspect.

The car is described as a Toyota Highlander with the plate number X95 LNG. (Submitted by Amber Alert Quebec)

Montreal police say they could be in Montreal or off island.

In Quebec, only two police forces are authorized to trigger an Amber Alert, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

An Amber Alert is issued when police have reasonable grounds to believe that a child has been abducted and at risk of serious harm.