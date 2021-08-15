Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl in Quebec

An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-year-old girl who Quebec police say was abducted in Val d'Or.

Océane Papatie-Filion was abducted on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. ET, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

She is described as three feet nine inches and 66 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, pink Nike shoes and a grey T-shirt with "Freaky Friday" written on it.

The suspect is 36-year-old Steeve Boucher, who is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, being six feet tall and weighing 168 pounds.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a grey 2010 Mazda 3 with the licence plate J52 RHT.

People who have seen Papatie-Filion or Boucher should call 911.