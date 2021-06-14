Quebec OK's later hours for bars and restaurants so fans can watch Habs playoff games

The Quebec government is allowing bars to stay open later and serve alcohol until midnight, to accommodate hockey fans eager to watch the Montreal Canadiens take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

But fans will have to curb their enthusiasm — the public health rules still require people to remain seated at their tables.

Quebec authorized the later hours because the first two games will take place in Nevada, meaning a 9 p.m. game start time for fans watching in Quebec.

Given the circumstances, Premier François Legault had speculated about revising these time constraints and other health measures on Sunday.

As of tonight, bars will be able to serve alcohol until midnight and close at 2 a.m. Restaurants can also serve alcohol until midnight, under a ministerial decree published today.

Until now, bars and restaurants in the yellow zone had to close at midnight and stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

The ministerial decree is in response to a request from the province's restaurants association, the Association Restauration Québec (ARQ).

Health restrictions still remain in place at bars, including a ban on singing and dancing.

A distance of two metres between tables must also be kept, and clients must remain seated at their tables. In the yellow zone, occupants from two households can sit together.

Bars located in these regions must also still limit themselves to 50 per cent of the maximum capacity provided for in their liquor license, according to a release by the Health Ministry.