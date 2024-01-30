Quebec to roll out $200M allowance program over 5 years to help private seniors' homes

Quebec private seniors' homes will receive a fixed monthly allowance based on the needs of residents as part of a new funding program announced by Sonia Bélanger, the Quebec minister responsible for seniors.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Bélanger said come June, the program will help support private seniors' homes, known as RPAs in Quebec, that have been weakened by the current economic situation and should curb closures, which will help seniors stay in their homes.

Over the past five years, more than 500 RPAs have closed.

A sum of $200 million over five years will be used to roll out the personalized allowance throughout Quebec, which will enable RPAs offering services such as bathing or administering medication to receive a fixed monthly sum.

A specialized team will perform the evaluations to determine the needs of the residents.

This new measure will be implemented in June in collaboration with the Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés (RQRA) and the Réseau québécois des OSBL d'habitation (RQOH).

The government says eventually, more than 650 RPAs will be able to benefit from the program.

The first phase of the program will target RPAs with up to 30 units that provide personal or health-care services.

In addition to helping RPAs, Bélanger says the program may lead to lower financial contributions for residents, as the government will pay for some of the services offered. Financial help will be given directly to the RPA based on the needs of each resident, but each resident must consent and give their authorization for the RPA to receive the funding.

The average annual allowance is estimated at $20,000 per resident.

The initiative began last fall with an initial test phase in RPAs in five regions of Quebec.

Following the success of this first phase,and positive feedback from participating RPAs, the minister said a rollout across all regions of Quebec will begin in the coming weeks, until the end of next spring.

This announcement comes as RPA openings in Quebec are no longer making up for closures.

A new report by the Quebec Association of Retirees from the Public and Parapublic Sectors (AQRP) found that more than 2,500 seniors were forced to find a new place to live between 2022 and 2023 .

The study, made public earlier this month, found that 88 private seniors' residences, known as RPAs in Quebec, closed their doors between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 1, 2023.

About half of those evicted — just over 1,200 seniors — were living in Montreal and Quebec City.