Quebec adopts sweeping health-care reform bill

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government has adopted its sweeping health-care reform legislation, Bill 15.

The motion was adopted at 5:15 a.m. following an electronic vote at the National Assembly, with 75 votes in favour, 27 against and no abstentions.

Overnight, MNAs debated the bill, which centralizes much of the health-care system's decision making in a new entity, Santé Québec.

After failing to reach an agreement with opposition parties to extend the session on Friday, the CAQ government invoked closure — a procedure that enables it to end debate and fast track the bill's adoption, before the end of the legislative session.

Parliamentary business was adjourned until Jan. 30, 2024.

This marks the fifth time the government has invoked closure since coming into power in 2018.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says Bill 15 is intended to make the health-care system more efficient.