Quebec actress Christina Toth on her big break in Orange is the New Black

Montreal actress Christina Toth's big break came in August 2017, when she was cast in Season 6 of Netflix's Orange is the New Black.

Describing the moment when she found out she was cast in the acclaimed series, Montreal actress Christina Toth can't contain her excitement.

"Oh my god, I was like a pig in shit!" Toth said, in an interview with CBC Quebec's Breakaway host Alison Brunette.

Toth was already a fan of the show, having watched it as a student when it first came out on Netflix.

"I remember being like, if there's a show in New York that I would actually be great for, that I want to participate in, it's Orange," she said.

Orange is the New Black, which aired its final season this summer, looks at the lives of inmates in a fictional minimum-security women's prison in upstate New York.

Season 6 of the series picks up after a riot in the prison, which results in a number of the inmates being transported to Litchfield Maximum Security. There, they meet Toth's character, Annalisa Damiva – a drug-addicted groupie inmate.

"A lot of people will identify her as being mean and nasty and very vicious," Toth said.

Christina Toth grew up in Quebec — in Montreal and Sherbrooke. Now, she is based out of New York City, but says she often returns to Montreal. (Luba Fayngersh)

"But it's women in prison. These characters all have their way of coping with the reality of being incarcerated and how to survive that environment."

Despite the hardened characters they play, though, Toth says the cast was warm and welcoming behind the scenes.

"They do have this vibe of being a family," Toth said.

When Toth was battling an illness this past winter and filming a physically demanding scene, she says the cast came together to help her through what she describes the hardest scene to shoot this year.

"They just helped me through it." Toth said. "You find your saving grace through your working team."

Studying acting with Rita Lafontaine

Growing up in Montreal and Sherbrooke, Toth says she was always interested in the arts. But it was only after studying under renowned Quebec actress Rita Lafontaine that she began seriously pursuing being on stage.

Christina Toth, pictured here at age five in Montreal. She says she was always interested in the arts as a child. (Submitted by Christina Toth)

Toth went on to study acting at the Neighbourhood Playhouse School of Theatre in New York City, and worked in theatres around New York, until she landed the gig in Orange is the New Black.

That role, Toth says, has given her visibility like never before.

"It's a worldwide production, like it's on Netflix — it's never happened to me before to get notifications from people in Brazil, Australia, Japan, to say how much they love the show. That is very new for me." Toth said.

While Orange is the New Black has ended its seven-season run, Toth says she's just getting started.

Her next project is a return to the stage: the English adaptation of a French-Canadian play, See You by Quebec author Guillaume Corbeil, which will be premiering this month in New York.