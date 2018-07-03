Quebec actor sentenced to 15 months in jail for child porn possession

A Quebec actor known for his roles in family-friendly movies has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after pleading guilty to possessing around 40,000 images of child pornography.

Paul Cagelet, 52, was arrested in November 2016 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a U.S.-based organization, filed a complaint with the RCMP.

Officers found the images on his computer, along with around 300 sexual videos featuring children aged between six and 12 years old.

He entered a guilty plea in January.

At the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday, Quebec Court Judge Julie Riendeau emphasized Cagelet's rehabilitation efforts, saying that he started therapy soon after his arrest.

But she also pointed out that the photos found in his possession were particularly explicit.

Cagelet addressed the court to express his regrets for what he had done.

He is best known in the province for his work in the French-language films Matusalem and Magique!, as well as the TV shows François en série and L'Amour avec un grand A.