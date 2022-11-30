Check your bank account: Quebec's inflation relief payments have started rolling out

Some Quebecers may have a happy surprise in their bank accounts today. Revenu Québec is starting to distribute the second round of payments promised by the Quebec government.

If it's not there yet, don't worry — the agency said the transfers will continue over the coming weeks, just in time for the holiday season.

Exactly how much should you expect? It depends on how much money you make:

Quebecers who made up to $50,000 a year in 2021 will receive $600.

Those who earned more than $50,000 but less $54,000 will get somewhere between $400 and $600 dollars.

Everyone else who earns less than $100,000 will get a flat $400.

If you make between $100,000 and $104,000 a year — you'll get an amount below $400.

Everyone who was 18 or over on Dec. 31, 2021 is eligible, as long as they filed a 2021 tax return.

So how do you claim the money?

Actually, you don't have to do anything: Revenu Québec said the money should be automatically deposited into your account or sent to your address as a cheque.

Quebecers should not respond to messages purporting to be from Revenu Québec.

You do not need to do anything to claim your money and the government will not need your personal information to make the deposit.

This follows a first payout earlier this year, when the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government gave $500 to every Quebecer who filed a tax return and who made less than $100,000. It's estimated to have cost the province about $3.2 billion in total.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said earlier this month he doesn't expect Quebec to make a third payment.

He expects inflation to stop rising as economic growth slows. He said there is a 50 per cent chance Quebec's economy will be in recession in 2023.