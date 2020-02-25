Quebec unveils vision for new schools in the public system

​The Quebec government has plans to build and renovate hundreds of schools in the province, with an emphasis on larger common areas, nicer school yards and more natural light.

The plan also includes an emphasis on sustainable construction and the use of Quebec materials like wood and aluminum.

"It's a bit embarrassing that of 2,400 schools in Quebec, 1,800 of them — that's three quarters — are in bad shape," said Premier François Legault. "As a society, we can't be proud of that."

Legault said he wants to make education a priority for his government and ensure there is enough space for all of Quebec's students.

Education Minister ​​Jean-François Roberge, left, made the announcement with Premier François Legault Tuesday morning. (CBC)

Education Minister ​​Jean-François Roberge​ said that the plan is the product of consultations with teachers, parents and community members.

"We don't just want schools to be functional, we want them to be inspiring," he said.

The renovated classrooms will be constructed with modern technology in mind and the outdoor space will feature increased access to the natural world and vegetation.

The government announced the $4 billion in funding for these projects in 2019.

Around $1.3 billion will be directed toward expansion projects and the construction of 20 new elementary schools and 16 high schools. This would mean space for an additional 1,000 classes at the preschool and primary level, and 21,500 spots in high school.

The design also includes more common spaces for students. (Quebec Education Ministry)

The government did not release a timeline for how soon these new schools would be completed.

It's not yet clear how many spots will be created in the English network, or where they will be located.

Legault said expanding and improving the province's existing school network is "​the best investment we can make in our nation's future​."