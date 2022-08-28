'The real campaign begins': Quebec's 43rd general election starts

Quebec's 43rd general election has officially kicked off.

Outgoing premier François Legault made the announcement Sunday morning after asking Lt.-Gov. Michel Doyon to dissolve the legislature.

"The real campaign begins," Legault said while making his way to his campaign bus.

Election signs are already up in cities across the province. The campaign will last about five weeks before Quebecers head to the polls on Oct. 3.





Paul St-Pierre Plamondon's Parti Québécois is kicking off its campaign in the Montreal reading of Camille-Laurin.

Québec Solidaire will be launching its campaign in Sherbrooke, in the riding of Saint-François.

The Conservative Party of Quebec will start its campaign in the riding of Chauveau, northeast of Quebec City, where party Leader Éric Duhaime is running.

Minding the economy

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters Sunday morning that the economy would be the ballot-box question.



"Ask any Quebecer if they are better off today than they were four years ago, and they'll answer the question by no.The reality is people don't have as much money in their pockets," she said. "We need a long-term plan, and those are the proposals that we have."

She also said that improving the economy goes hand in hand with environmental concerns.

At a news conference in Montmorency soon afterward, Legault said he's proud of the state of Quebec's economy.

"The salaries in Quebec have never increased more quickly, so can we agree that there's something good for our workers right now?" he said. "The [Coalition Avenir Québec] didn't cause the labour shortage."

He said the CAQ would share its four measures to address the cost of living in the coming days.

All the major party leaders have already been naming candidates and making election promises in recent weeks.

Polls suggest the CAQ held a commanding lead heading into the campaign, and is widely expected to cruise to a second majority.

A Léger poll published earlier this month found support for Legault's party at 44 per cent, compared to 18 per cent for the second-place Quebec Liberals. Québec solidaire and the Conservative Party of Quebec polled at 15 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

As the legislature broke for the summer, Legault's party had 76 seats, while the Quebec Liberals had 27, Québec Solidaire had 10 and the Parti Québécois had seven. The Conservative Party of Quebec held one seat and there were four Independents.