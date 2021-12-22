Take a scroll through the ups and downs of Quebec's 2021

Quebec kicked off 2021 with an emergency alert like no other on Jan. 9 . That's when smartphones across the province buzzed with the warning: Be inside by 8 p.m., or face a fine.

There were some protests and plenty of angry posts on social media, but the streets quieted to only a few passing motorists. People were allowed outside for essential reasons only: medical appointments, work or to walk the dog.

As the provincial government waged war against the coronavirus, a Montreal police officer was attacked during a routine traffic stop on Jan. 28 .

Video captured by a nearby video camera lead to the release of Mamadi III Fara Camara. The video showed it was not Camara who attacked the Montreal police officer. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

That led to the wrongful arrest and six-night detention of Mamadi III Fara Camara, 31. The PhD student later launched a lawsuit against the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

But 2021 wasn't all bad news.

Leonardo da Vinci, a 45-kilo pot-bellied pig, can attest to that. By February, he was as happy as a pig in … a blanket.

Leonardo da Vinci the pot-bellied pig has found a new home in Farnham, in the Eastern Townships. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

This intelligent, ever-hungry omnivore was known for stealing blankets from dog pens when he was staying at the local animal shelter. And soon after he moved in with Anne Casey in Farnham, Que., he raided the fridge.

Some days can be a challenge, Casey said, "but the next day I can laugh about it ."

By March, mass vaccination sites were operational in the Montreal area, and older residents were lining up to get their shots. The province's COVID-19 vaccination campaign got into full swing.

The vaccine campaign in Quebec focused on older age groups first and down to younger age groups from there. (Charles Contant/CBC)

And with nearly 8.5 million people in the province, some living far from civilization, there was plenty of work to do.

Health and elected officials promoted the vaccinations as a game changer — as a means to stop the pandemic in its tracks.

Ultimately, some 89 per cent of the eligible population in Quebec would receive one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent would receive two doses by the year's end.

Quebec's would eventually start administering third doses, but even the premier had to later admit that vaccines aren't the magic bullet everybody had hoped.

Guylain Levasseur, sitting in front of an RV, said campers worked to make the campsite in Montreal's east end safe, but authorities evicted everyone. (Shuyee Lee/CBC)

But that would happen long after winter melted into spring — when it became increasingly clear that the strict public health measures were taking a toll on some people's lives.

Homelessness in Montreal was on the rise and encampments were cropping up in vacant lots.

Montreal authorities dismantled a few encampments during the pandemic, while provincial and municipal funds were pumped into homeless shelters and services.

On the second night in a row that revelers gathered in Old Montreal to celebrate the curfew's lifting, police were called in and the city began restricting access to the area at night. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

By May, protests against public health measures were reaching the crescendo, but the Legault government waited until the end of the month to lift lockdown restrictions.

Thousands rushed to Montreal's Old Port to celebrate the end of the curfew after five months of staying indoors at night. Police were called in to break up the festivities .

The tornado severely damaged 50 homes in Mascouche. (Shuyee Lee/CBC)

Those downtown parties were destructive, but they were minor compared to the tornado that ripped through a Montreal suburb on June 21 .

Kanak, a psychological support dog for Sherbrooke's police service, retired in June after a busy five years of helping kids who have suffered physical, psychological or sexual abuse.

Kanak is retiring after a busy five years of helping kids deal with the stress and trauma of the police and court system. (Martin Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)

June was an exciting time for Habs fans. The Montreal team made an improbable, fairy-tale run to the Stanley Cup final.

Fans, their faces painted and red jerseys blazing, were out in droves — gathering around the Bell Centre as their beloved team played against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Montreal didn't clinch the cup, but just getting that far after such a rough six months was reason to celebrate.

Canada Day was marked by a massive demonstration in downtown Montreal. Thousands of people gathered to denounce the country's legacy of residential schools.

Several cities across the country cancelled Canada Day celebrations completely, and instead marched to denounce the legacy of residential schools. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

At the same time, July 1 is traditionally moving day in Quebec and there was plenty of moving that day as well.

A month later, restrictions were scaled back even further in the province, allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until 1 a.m. Stadiums, venues and festivals were allowed to welcome 15,000 spectators outdoors, up from 5,000.

Moving Day in Montreal can be tricky for some as the famous winding, spiraling and often steep staircases can make it difficult to load up trucks while others unload next door. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC)

This while the federal election was picking up steam, and worries about gun violence were brewing in Montreal as there was a clear uptick in shootings.

Gun violence was an issue throughout the year, with reports of brazen shootings in parts of the city that killed some, injured others and left residents shaken.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced more than $90 million in funding meant to help combat gun traffickers and curb a recent trend in gun violence, and some politicians have, alongside community advocates, been pushing the federal government to crack down on handguns.

Quebec's Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault says the province is stepping up its efforts to fight shootings in Montreal by boosting a special squad dedicated to reducing gun violence. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The federal election rolled into municipal elections, with campaigns cropping up in cities and towns across Quebec.

At the same time, Squid Game was the new craze on Netflix and one Montreal store owner found a way to bring a treat from his childhood to his customers.

"I've never had something like that in Canada," Robert Kim said, remembering his youth in South Korea. "Nothing tastes like it."

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wave to supporters during the Liberal election night party in Montreal on Sept. 21, 2021. (Ivanho Demers/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was elected to a second term, beating Denis Coderre for a second time.

But homelessness was still an ongoing issue in the city, and there were concerns raised about the deaths of Indigenous people living on the streets.

Robert Kim, originally from South Korea, has owned and operated Dépanneur Chez Claude & Claudette, located on Saint-Antoine Street, for 26 years. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Meanwhile, it was time to start vaccinating young people in Quebec.

Bémol the therapy dog was busy helping support kids get through the process, putting smiles on young people's faces.

Members of the Cabot Square community say they have seen the deaths of seven Inuit women since the spring of 2020 from a variety of causes. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Downtown Montreal was decorated for the winter season by early December, lighting up the night in the city's cultural district.

Weighing in at a whopping 4.5 tonnes, a 17-metre steel whale was installed as part the 12th edition of Luminothérapie, a luminous art walk in the Quartier des Spectacles.

As Quebec began vaccinating children aged five to 11 against COVID-19, this therapy dog made the rounds in Montreal to help young people cope with the process. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC/Radio-Canada)

By the month's end, Premier François Legault was announcing a long list of new public health measures, closing gyms, cinemas and bars.

Restaurant dining rooms were closed once again, and private gatherings were banned. And a new curfew was enacted on New Year's Eve.

Now 2022 is starting off just like 2021: Be inside after curfew, or face a fine.