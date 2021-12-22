Take a scroll through the ups and downs of Quebec's 2021
5-month curfew, protests, Stanley Cup finals, tornado, a 45-kilo pig and much more
Quebec kicked off 2021 with an emergency alert like no other on Jan. 9. That's when smartphones across the province buzzed with the warning: Be inside by 8 p.m., or face a fine.
There were some protests and plenty of angry posts on social media, but the streets quieted to only a few passing motorists. People were allowed outside for essential reasons only: medical appointments, work or to walk the dog.
As the provincial government waged war against the coronavirus, a Montreal police officer was attacked during a routine traffic stop on Jan. 28.
That led to the wrongful arrest and six-night detention of Mamadi III Fara Camara, 31. The PhD student later launched a lawsuit against the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).
But 2021 wasn't all bad news.
Leonardo da Vinci, a 45-kilo pot-bellied pig, can attest to that. By February, he was as happy as a pig in … a blanket.
This intelligent, ever-hungry omnivore was known for stealing blankets from dog pens when he was staying at the local animal shelter. And soon after he moved in with Anne Casey in Farnham, Que., he raided the fridge.
Some days can be a challenge, Casey said, "but the next day I can laugh about it."
By March, mass vaccination sites were operational in the Montreal area, and older residents were lining up to get their shots. The province's COVID-19 vaccination campaign got into full swing.
And with nearly 8.5 million people in the province, some living far from civilization, there was plenty of work to do.
Health and elected officials promoted the vaccinations as a game changer — as a means to stop the pandemic in its tracks.
Ultimately, some 89 per cent of the eligible population in Quebec would receive one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent would receive two doses by the year's end.
Quebec's would eventually start administering third doses, but even the premier had to later admit that vaccines aren't the magic bullet everybody had hoped.
But that would happen long after winter melted into spring — when it became increasingly clear that the strict public health measures were taking a toll on some people's lives.
Homelessness in Montreal was on the rise and encampments were cropping up in vacant lots.
Montreal authorities dismantled a few encampments during the pandemic, while provincial and municipal funds were pumped into homeless shelters and services.
By May, protests against public health measures were reaching the crescendo, but the Legault government waited until the end of the month to lift lockdown restrictions.
Thousands rushed to Montreal's Old Port to celebrate the end of the curfew after five months of staying indoors at night. Police were called in to break up the festivities.
Those downtown parties were destructive, but they were minor compared to the tornado that ripped through a Montreal suburb on June 21.
Kanak, a psychological support dog for Sherbrooke's police service, retired in June after a busy five years of helping kids who have suffered physical, psychological or sexual abuse.
June was an exciting time for Habs fans. The Montreal team made an improbable, fairy-tale run to the Stanley Cup final.
Fans, their faces painted and red jerseys blazing, were out in droves — gathering around the Bell Centre as their beloved team played against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Montreal didn't clinch the cup, but just getting that far after such a rough six months was reason to celebrate.
Canada Day was marked by a massive demonstration in downtown Montreal. Thousands of people gathered to denounce the country's legacy of residential schools.
At the same time, July 1 is traditionally moving day in Quebec and there was plenty of moving that day as well.
A month later, restrictions were scaled back even further in the province, allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until 1 a.m. Stadiums, venues and festivals were allowed to welcome 15,000 spectators outdoors, up from 5,000.
This while the federal election was picking up steam, and worries about gun violence were brewing in Montreal as there was a clear uptick in shootings.
Gun violence was an issue throughout the year, with reports of brazen shootings in parts of the city that killed some, injured others and left residents shaken.
Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced more than $90 million in funding meant to help combat gun traffickers and curb a recent trend in gun violence, and some politicians have, alongside community advocates, been pushing the federal government to crack down on handguns.
The federal election rolled into municipal elections, with campaigns cropping up in cities and towns across Quebec.
At the same time, Squid Game was the new craze on Netflix and one Montreal store owner found a way to bring a treat from his childhood to his customers.
"I've never had something like that in Canada," Robert Kim said, remembering his youth in South Korea. "Nothing tastes like it."
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was elected to a second term, beating Denis Coderre for a second time.
But homelessness was still an ongoing issue in the city, and there were concerns raised about the deaths of Indigenous people living on the streets.
Meanwhile, it was time to start vaccinating young people in Quebec.
Bémol the therapy dog was busy helping support kids get through the process, putting smiles on young people's faces.
Downtown Montreal was decorated for the winter season by early December, lighting up the night in the city's cultural district.
Weighing in at a whopping 4.5 tonnes, a 17-metre steel whale was installed as part the 12th edition of Luminothérapie, a luminous art walk in the Quartier des Spectacles.
By the month's end, Premier François Legault was announcing a long list of new public health measures, closing gyms, cinemas and bars.
Restaurant dining rooms were closed once again, and private gatherings were banned. And a new curfew was enacted on New Year's Eve.
Now 2022 is starting off just like 2021: Be inside after curfew, or face a fine.
