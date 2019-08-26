Retired Quebecer found slain at his residence in Mexico
Daniel Lavoie, 62, once served as an honorary consul in Mexico
Mexican officials say a retiree from Quebec has been found slain at his residence in Cancun.
The attorney general's office for the Mexican state Quintana Roo said Sunday that 62-year-old Daniel Lavoie had been killed "with violence.''
Lavoie once served as an honorary consul in Mexico.
Milenio, a local newspaper, reported that Lavoie's body was found by a friend who hadn't been able to reach him for some time.
The attorney general's office declined to discuss a possible motive. It has launched an investigation.
The Quintana Roo police said Lavoie had taught English and French and that he held the position at the Canadian consul a decade ago.
According to his Facebook page, Lavoie was a nature lover who studied at Alma College and the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi.
Located on the Caribbean Sea, Cancun is a Mexican city on the Yucatan Peninsula known for its resorts and nightlife.
With files from The Canadian Press
