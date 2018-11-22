Developers want to build twin residential skyscrapers that would be tallest in Montreal

A consortium of real estate developers have started promoting a $700-million pair of residential towers that promise to dominate Montreal's skyline well before municipal officials have given the project a green light.

Standing 51 and 53 storeys in the Quartier des Spectacles on the site of the long-closed Spectrum theatre, developers announced Thursday that the mixed-use complex, called MAESTRIA, will include some 1,000 "prestigious" condos, 500 rental units and a window-lined bridge connecting the two towers 25 floors up.



It was designed in collaboration with the architectural firm Lemay. In the announcement, the firm's senior partner, Daniel Arbour, describes the two towers as "seemingly in motion, like a pair of tango dancers."

Construction is slated to begin by the end of 2019 and condos will hit the market in February, the announcement says, but city spokesperson Youssef Amane is calling this a "publicity stunt" because the project hasn't even been submitted to the Ville-Marie borough's planning advisory committee for review yet.

"They are doing everything upside down," Amane told Radio-Canada.

The city's administration is not for or against the project, he explained, but there are steps that need to be followed — the first being the borough's confirmation that the project respects local zoning regulations.

And with a project of this magnitude, he added, the city can always call for changes along the way.

Integrating into the Quartier des Spectacles

The project is being developed by Devimco Immobilier, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Fiera Properties. The announcement cites plans to incorporate the project into the area's cultural scene. Highlights of the project include indoor parking, pools, a Scandinavian spa, a movie theatre, retail spaces, games for children and two sky lounges.

Signs announcing the new real estate project were posted to the site of the former Spectrum on Wednesday. (Jérôme Labbé/Radio-Canada)

Signs touting the towers are already up on the site, which will include access points on Jeanne-Mance, Bleury and Ste-Catherine streets — all steps away from the Place des Arts in a district alive with festivals and other events throughout the year.

With one tower reaching 53 storeys, it would be the tallest building in Montreal.

The project will help drive the city's economy, said Normand Bélanger, president and CEO of the Fonds immobilier in the announcement.

"As a reminder of the glory days of the Spectrum, we plan to incorporate some commemorative items, including a collection from the legendary concert venue's archives," he said.

Veteran developers back project

The companies behind the project are not new to developing in the Montreal region.

Devimco, headquartered in Brossard, is behind the Quartier Dix30 and was responsible for one third of all new condos in downtown Montreal in 2017.

MAESTRIA's two towers will provide bird's-eye views of Montreal's cultural district, the developers say. (Devimco Immobilier)

Fiera Properties is valued at $3 billion, including $600 million of assets in Quebec, and is part of the much larger Fiera Capital, which has assets valued at nearly $150 billion.

Fonds immobilier acquired the land of the old theatre after it closed in 2007.