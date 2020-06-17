Quarantine diaries: Montreal students eager to head back to school

Molly Boghen says she's ready to return to school, and she misses the structure of having a set schedule. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

CBC Montreal wants to know how you are living these days . What are you doing differently? Have you realized or observed anything? What's on your mind as we head toward the summer months?

Here is the next instalment of our series, Quarantine diaries: Life in the time of COVID-19. CBC's Simon Nakonechny spoke to some students and their parents about heading back to school next year .

Here is some of what they had to say — the comments have been edited for length and clarity.

Molly Boghen, Grade 10 at Villa Maria

I really just want to go back to school. I mean, we have to be very cautious, but I feel like people in other spheres are not being very cautious.

People are hanging out in [groups of] more than six people. So if they're going to do that, then why would we ... It's kind of hard to know what to do.

[I want to go back to school] to have a schedule, to have some routine back, to have some structure. It's been kind of hard to get yourself motivated and proactive and stuff.

I want to do biology or health sciences. The work [at home] hasn't been harder. It's actually been way less than it would have been in school, but the motivation is just not there. It's been difficult to stay on track and really know what you're doing and why.

Nico, left, and Thomas Colombo, right, are both pleased about going back to school. Their dad, Theo, centre, says the boys have been getting frustrated at home. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Nico Colombo, a fifth grade student

I'm really excited. Because, you know, having no school, sometimes it gets a bit boring at home. And also, school is pretty fun. You get to see your friends. I really miss them.

Theo Colombo, Nico's dad

It's been hard on the kids, frankly. Their lives are completely disrupted, and their social development is disrupted. They're starting to feel it. I noticed after the first six weeks, seven weeks, these guys started to voice their own frustrations a lot more. They need to get out. They need to interact. They need to enjoy and learn how to be with other people. Right now, it's just unnatural.

I'm happy that the plan is to go back to school. I'll believe it Aug. 28 or Sept. 1 — whenever it actually happens.