Quarantine diaries: Uncovering history while cleaning out a spare room
While 'coronagizing,' Kathy Mercier discovered new parts of her family's history
CBC Montreal wants to know how you are living these days. What are you doing differently? Have you learned, realized or observed anything?
Here is our next instalment of our series, Quarantine diaries: Life in the time of COVID-19, written by Kathy Mercier.
I am actually enjoying the time at home. I have started "coronagizing," a term I invented for organizing while in self-isolation. My pantry is pristine; I've chipped away at the mountain of laundry, and I am working on cleaning out the spare room. In doing so, I have found a trove of old photos and letters.
My husband and I purchased the house that he grew up in, and it contains a lot of his parents' history, as well as his maternal grandmother's history. There are many boxes tucked away that we are still discovering.
A time like this is actually wonderful for this kind of discovery. I can take my time and flip through photos, books, letters and objects. There is no rush. I can allow myself to get lost in the past.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.