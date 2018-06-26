Some crane operators back at work after strike paralyzed construction provincewide

Crane operators across the province appear to be heading back to work after a wildcat strike that lasted just over a week.

Workers have been spotted at both the Champlain Bridge and the new superhospital worksite in Quebec City.

The union that represents nearly half the province's crane operators issued a call Monday night for its members to return to work, but it was unclear whether that call would be heeded.

The striking crane operators have, up until now, disobeyed an order by the province's labour tribunal forcing them to end the strike.

But in a statement issued Monday night, Evans Dupuis, the president of FTQ-construction local 791G, told his members the back-to-work order must be respected.

He said the union would continue fighting for its members' demands, especially those that prioritize their health and security.

Nearly 2,000 crane operators across the province abandoned major worksites last Monday to protest against a reduction in the number of hours required to pilot a crane.

They say the new training program is less comprehensive and could lead to a rise in workplace accidents.

While striking, crane operators faced fines of up to $10,000, while their local could have been fined up to $100,000.

On Friday, Quebec's transport minister said the government will claim damages from the unions for the costs of the strike.