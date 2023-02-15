Quebec tables bill to limit the use of private health agencies

Quebec plans to limit the use of private agencies and subcontractors in the health and social services sector within the next three years.

Tabling the bill on Wednesday morning, Health Minister Christian Dubé said it would grant the government the power, under certain conditions, to determine how long an organization can resort to personnel placement agencies or independent workers.

The government has given itself three years, until 2026, to eliminate the systematic use of private agencies and independent workers in the health-care network throughout Quebec.

Dubé said the government wants tighter oversight of the use of private agencies and, in the long term, to free itself from its dependence on them for staff.

"This bill is part of our commitment to becoming an employer of choice in the face of the immense challenge of workforce shortages," said Dubé, adding that this comes as part of the CAQ governments's plan to make the health network more humane and efficient.

Dubé wants public sector to be 'employer of choice'

Dubé said the public system's move away from the use of freelance or subcontracted workers will be accomplished in three phases across the province.

It will start with institutions in large urban areas by 2024, then expand to mid-sized cities near major centres by 2025, and finally apply to remote regions — often struggling with severe workforce issues — by 2026.

All this comes during a labour shortage in the province and following a significant exodus of nurses from the public system.

For some, the poor working conditions in the province's public health-care system have pushed them into the private sector, which can offer better pay and flexible hours.

"That's the problem we've had for several years. We don't just have a problem attracting people, we have problems with retaining them," Dubé told reporters. "We should be focused on being the employer of choice."

Changing 'status quo' in public system

In doing so, he said he wants to change the status quo.

Despite the worker shortage, and the province needing 125,000 employees over the next five years, Dubé said the use of private agencies is not a solution.

"It's costing a lot. It doesn't make sense that they pay a nurse at a certain price and sometimes they double or they triple the price they're charging to the system," said Dubé.

"Now the issue is: can we give the working condition to the nurse that she has in the private [system]? The challenge is always the same."