Back-to-back weekend protests voice opposition to Quebec's Bill 9

Last week, the Quebec government's immigration reforms were challenged in court. Over the weekend, they were challenged on the streets.

Dozens of people gathered on both Saturday and Sunday in Montreal to protest a proposal that would cancel 18,000 applications from skilled workers seeking to settle permanently in Quebec.

The proposal is part of a plan by the Coalition Avenir Québec government to clear an application backlog and implement new criteria for awarding Quebec selection certificates, criteria that include French language skills and knowledge of Quebec values.

Critics of the plan say thousands of aspiring Quebec immigrants face an uncertain future, as they now must apply anew for selection certificates.

"This is a way to show people, 'You are not alone,'" said Manon Massé, co-spokesperson of Québec Solidaire, which organized Sunday's protest.

MNAs Manon Massé and Andrés Fontecilla, both of Québec Solidaire, spoke to reporters as the rally got underway in Montreal on Sunday. (Radio-Canada)

QS MNA Andrés Fontecilla said his office has been flooded with calls from residents of his Montreal riding of Laurier-Dorion who are in distress — worried about their future after the provincial government announced their applications were being scrapped.

"We continue to work on the political level, mobilizing people and sending a message," Fontecilla said. "The people affected have the right to be respected."

Another QS MNA, Ruba Ghazal, said many of the applicants are already living and working in the province, paying taxes and "contributing to society."

"It's a very, very bad decision," she said. "Especially when we are in the context of a labour shortage."

Quebec's unemployment rate reached a historic low of 6.1 per cent last year.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barette has defended his plan by saying it will facilitate "linguistic and professional integration of immigrants."

Immigration lawyers seeking injunction

A similar protest was also held on Saturday in Montreal's Old Port.

Among those present was Fariba Amini, who drove from Gatineau to attend the rally with her husband. She said the proposed law compromises her daughter's chances of living in Canada.

"She loves French. She loves Canada," Amini said. "I don't know what to do now."

The immigration reforms, she added, violate Canada's democratic values: "Canada is proud for democracy, proud for human rights. I don't believe it."

People gathered Saturday in Montreal's Old Port to voice their discontent over the government's plan. (CBC)

An association of Quebec immigration lawyers, known by its French acronym AQAADI, filed an injunction Wednesday in the hopes of putting a halt to the government's plans.

A Superior Court heard arguments on Friday, and indicated a decision could be issued in the coming days.

But the court case is separate from what's going on at the political level, Massé said, adding that it's time for people's voices to be heard.

"This is not the image of Quebec we want to send," she said.