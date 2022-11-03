Québec Solidaire MNAs will swear oath to the King after all

One of the Quebec political parties that refused to swear allegiance to Canada's monarch, King Charles III, will take the oath after all — and immediately demand the rule be changed.

Québec Solidaire (QS) announced Thursday morning that its 11 MNAs, who had previously only sworn allegiance to the people of Quebec, will swear the official oath to the Crown in the coming days.

Last month, MNAs from both the Parti Québécois (PQ) and QS refused to pledge loyalty to the King during their swearing-in ceremonies.

The Speaker of Quebec's National Assembly ruled Wednesday that all members must swear the oath if they wish to perform their duties, or risk being expelled by the sergeant-at-arms.

In a statement, the party said it will immediately table a bill to do away with the "useless and archaic" requirement when the National Assembly reconvenes on Nov. 29.

But to do that, its politicians need to sit in the legislature — meaning they will have to take the oath, the release explained.

"The decision of the [Speaker] is very disappointing, but it is absolute and clear: to correct this injustice for good, a bill must be passed," QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois wrote in the news release.

Nadeau-Dubois said members will do what they have to do to sit in the National Assembly "and make sure that no one is forced to take this humiliating oath again."

On the other hand, members of the PQ have refused to swear allegiance, even after hearing the Speaker's decision.

Speaking on Tuesday, Pascal Bérubé, the PQ MNA for Matane-Matapédia, said he and his fellow elected party members weren't going to swear an oath to the King "no matter what."

As for the order given to the National Assembly's sergeant-at-arms, Bérubé said, "we will see."