QS candidate Camille St-Laurent wants voters to see beyond her disability

Quebec solidaire's Camille St-Laurent wants voters to see beyond the fact that she cannot.

The left-leaning sovereigntist party touts St-Laurent, 23, as the first visually-impaired candidate to seek office in Quebec provincial politics.

St-Laurent is proud to be running, regardless of whether she is the first, and comfortable with the idea she could inspire others.

''I thought to myself that I can do it. Yes I'm blind. Yes I'm 23. But these are things I can use in my favour."

But she also wants electors to look past her disability.

"I want people to see beyond that and what I can give to them — all the experience I've had in my life, I want to share with them,'' she said in an interview.

The political novice decided last winter to seek election in the Oct. 1 province-wide vote after consulting friends and family.

Moving forward

Just four years ago, running in politics would have been an afterthought for the native of Granby, Que. That's when a newlywed St-Laurent lost her vision after several surgeries for detached retinas.

St-Laurent said her personal grieving is complete and politics is a way to move forward.

Camille St-Laurent lost her vision four years ago and now has thrown her hat into the ring of politics. (Camille St-Laurent/Facebook) She became involved with Quebec solidaire at the grassroots level last fall. Not long after, the party began gauging her interest in running.

Although she lives in Montreal's east-end, she picked the western Montreal riding of Marguerite-Bourgeoys, where the party has never topped more than 1,508 votes in an election.

Alongside a team of volunteers, she's also learning more about the multicultural electoral district that includes a large Sikh population. She first visited the riding while attending the local gurdwara with her husband, who is Sikh.

She says living with a disability allows her to put her empathy, openness and willingness to listen to others to the forefront — advantages on the campaign trail.

"For me it's much more of a strength than a negative that I lost my vision,'' she said.

St-Laurent said going door-to-door during the campaign's first week went well as she pitched her priorities like accessibility and fighting poverty.

Four years removed from a life-changing experience, St-Laurent feels she's ready to give back to society through politics.

"If you want to make change, do it yourself and go for it,'' she said.