English community groups challenging constitutionality of Bill 40

English-language community organizations, including the Quebec English School Boards Association, are challenging the constitutionality of the province's education reforms.

The Alliance for the Promotion of Public English-language Education in Quebec (APPELE-Québec) is made up of 16 groups representing parents and teachers of the province's English school system.

Bill 40, passed by the Legault government earlier this month, will see school boards changed into service centres and do away with elections for French-language boards, in an effort to decentralize power.

"We have widespread support from English-speaking Quebecers residing in every region of the province and from every sector of the community to stand up and defend our right to manage and control our school system," APPELE-Québec said in a release issued Thursday.

The group claims Bill 40 infringes the English-speaking community's right to manage its schools.