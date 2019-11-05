QCGN board members resign, take aim at president's leadership style

Six board members at the Quebec Community Groups Network have resigned, in the latest blow to the organization representing English-language community groups in the province.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the departing board members said they "have lost confidence in the QCGN president's ability to reform a leadership style that has so alienated numerous members that their entire boards have voted to resign."

Geoffrey Chambers has headed the organization since June 2018.

Five of the six resigning board members are part of organizations that have already withdrawn from the QCGN.

They are: Mary Ellen Beaulieu of the North Shore Community Association; Cheryl Henry-Leggo of Vision Gaspé-Percé Now; Sharleen Sullivan, of Neighbours Regional Association of Rouyn-Noranda; Edward Sweeney, of Voice of English Quebec (Quebec City); and Guy Rodgers, of the provincewide English-Language Arts Network.

The sixth person to resign is Christopher Neal, who does not represent a specific organization.

More than 10 organizations have broken off from the QCGN in recent weeks, with many taking issue with what they view as an overly aggressive approach to relations with the CAQ government.

The resignations announced Tuesday reduce the QCGN's board membership from 14 to eight.

The QCGN, founded in 1995, describes itself as a centre of "collective action on the strategic issues affecting the development and vitality of English-speaking Quebec."