Snow, freezing rain batter Quebec City region, closing schools

Thick snow, high winds and freezing rain are creating a complicated cocktail of weather in the Quebec City region Friday.

The capital region is expected to receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow, as well as an "extended period of freezing rain", according to Environment Canada.

Areas north of Quebec City can expect up to 25 centimetres of snow. Meanwhile, winds gusting up to 70 kilometers will blow snow and reduce visibility on the roads.

Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel "until conditions improve."

School boards across the region have closed Friday. You can see a list of closures on CBC's Storm Centre.