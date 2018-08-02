Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie tries publicly shaming those who illegally dump trash

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie is the latest borough to adopt public-shaming tactics aimed at people who put their trash out off-schedule or where they're not supposed to, like alleyways.

Inspectors will be patrolling problem areas where residents are regularly calling 311 to complain of trash issues. When the inspectors spot garbage, they will install a large, bright orange, arrow-shaped sign that points directly at the offending refuse.

The sign reads in French: "The neighbours have complained." It also reminds residents they could face fines of $200 to $1,000.

"Since January, we've received 900 calls at the Accès Montréal office — 900 calls about different problems with not respecting curbside collection schedules or illegal dumping sites," Stéphanie Watt, a city councillor for Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The signs are meant to point out the impact people's behaviour has on their neighbours, she said. "It's a pilot project. We are going to evaluate as we go."

Alleyways are popular dump sites

Alleyway entrances tend to collect the most unscheduled garbage, she said, as people dump everything from trash-filled grocery bags to old toilets and mattresses.

Be it for oversized items, trash or compost, there are weekly pickup schedules and, Watt said, "We really want to make people aware that the service does exist."

Along with relying on citizen complaints, inspectors will patrol the borough's neighbourhoods looking for problem areas.

Inspectors will also nose through people's trash to ensure they're composting. If not, inspectors will leave stickers reminding residents of the borough's composting program and the potential for fines if they fail to participate.

Inspectors will dig through trash in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie to make sure people are putting compost in the right place. (Craig Desson/CBC)

"We're hoping that this awareness building will have a positive impact," she said. "We hope that people will take two minutes, three minutes to really think about the impact of their small action on the neighbourhood."

Studies show signs are effective: Sauvé

Similar tactics have been used in boroughs such as Verdun and the Southwest.

Since 2015, the Southwest has been putting up similarly shaped, neon pink signs reading, "Your garbage is bothering me."

The borough commissioned an analysis by a private firm that found the campaign changed the behaviour of 25 per cent of respondents who were aware of the initiative, said Southwest city councillor Craig Sauvé.

​The program "made a big splash," said Sauvé, as it lets people know that leaving trash in undesignated areas, or putting it out on the wrong day, is disrespectful to neighbours.

Southwest borough Coun. Craig Sauvé says putting up temporary, flashy signs warning people about trash dumping violations has been effective in his area. (CBC)

"Most people in Montreal are respectful of the times we are supposed to take out the garbage and don't just leave trash everywhere, but there are a certain few that need that extra incentive," he said.

Already there are many city workers patrolling streets, but even if that number was quintupled, he said, they wouldn't be able to catch all the offenders. That's why citizens need to do their part.

Like in Rosemont, Sauvé said it's not just a question of people putting trash out on the wrong day. People tend to drag their trash down to unofficial dumping sites, letting it pile up until workers clear it out. It's a problem all over the city, he said.

These campaigns are aimed at encouraging civic pride, Sauvé added: "Your neighbours are watching you. Respect your neighbours. We live in a society."