Public schools teachers in Quebec, as well as school principals, will be prohibited from wearing religious symbols such as the hijab or kippa, under a bill likely to be tabled later this week in the provincial legislature.

The long-awaited piece of legislation from the Coaltion Avenir Québec government will thus extend limitation on religious clothing further than initially expected, according to Radio-Canada.

Sources familiar with the legislation said any public employee who carries a weapon won't be able to display religious symbols.

This includes not only police officers, but courthouse constables, bodyguards, prison guards and wildlife officers.

The ban also covers judges and Crown prosecutors.

Radio-Canada is reporting the bill will contain a grandfather clause, allowing an estimated 500 public-sector workers to keep wearing their religious symbols.

The bill is expected to be tabled on Thursday. In its current version, the regulations on religious clothing go well beyond the recommendations contained in the Bouchard-Taylor report on reasonable accommodation.

That report, based on a public inquiry held between 2007 and 2008, recommended preventing public officials who wield coercive power from wearing signs of their religious affiliation.

It did not recommend that ban include teachers or principals.

