Public pools in Lachine, Verdun close after lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19

Public pools in Lachine and Verdun will be closed until further notice after at least one lifeguard tested postive for COVID-19.

The temporary closures are preventative measures to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Two public pools are closed in Verdun. They are Arthur-Therrien and de la Fontaine pools.

The borough says one of its lifeguards was in contact with someone who tested positive. The lifeguard worked Sunday through yesterday. None of the lifeguards came into close contact with any citizens in that time.

All lifeguards who were in contact with that employee will get tested for COVID-19, and the pool facilities will be completely disinfected, the borough said,

In Lachine, one lifeguard tested positive.

Pools in Kirkland, LaSalle and Michel-Ménard parks, as well as the kiddie pool in LaSalle Park, will be closed until further notice, the borough said.

Pool facilities will be disinfected, and lifeguards will be tested.

Public pools were allowed to reopen on June 22.