Quebec to allow indoor gatherings of 50 people, children to be closer together
New regulations take effect June 22
Quebec is allowing indoor gatherings of up to 50 people once again, starting on June 22, provided social distancing rules are respected, Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, announced Monday.
Those indoor gathering places include movie theatres. In places with seating, people will be expected to keep a 1.5 metres from one another, Arruda said.
In larger gathering areas where there is a lot of circulation, such as when waiting in line, Quebecers will still be expected to keep two metres apart.
When it comes to indoor gatherings at home, the maximum will still be 10 people from a maximum of three households.
Bars will also remain closed for now.
New rules for children
The province is also allowing children under 16 to be closer together — only one metre apart instead of two. This will also apply in day camps and schools.
"The impact of the disease on kids is very low," said Arruda. "We had schools with outbreaks but no big issues with the health of the kids."
Arruda said it's still important for everyone to wash their hands. Wearing a mask is also strongly recommended.
