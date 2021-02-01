Quebec expected to announce loosening of public health restrictions in certain regions

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to announce the lifting of some pandemic restrictions in parts of Quebec later today.

Legault had vowed to do so in certain regions if the number of hospitalizations drops. However, last week he also made it clear there will still be restrictions in place across Quebec to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.

After a nearly a month of being under a strict lockdown with a curfew in place, the number of daily positive cases are going down, as are hospitalizations.

Data reported by the provincial health department on Sunday show the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 dropped for a fifth straight day, and intensive care bed occupancy declined for the fourth day in a row.

Because things are looking better, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the province will resume some of the surgeries that were put off in December to prevent the health-care network from being overwhelmed.

Now regional leaders in Eastern Quebec are asking the government to lift certain COVID-19 restrictions in their area.

During the last week of January, Gaspé and the North Shore didn't record a single new case of COVID-19 among their residents.

There are fewer than five active cases in the Gaspé region and the mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Simon Deschêsnes, says he'd like to see some kind of reward for that near-perfect report card. He wants the 8 p.m. curfew lifted in his area.

"The reason is very simple: To permit physical activity," he said.

Martin Ouellet, MNA for the René-Lévesque riding on the North Shore, said he would like high school students in his region to return to school full-time as well.

Ouellet said the government should also be taking advantage of all the latest tools to keep COVID-19 under control. Among those tools, he said, is rapid testing.

"Rapid testing could help us in schools," said Ouellet, a member of the opposition Parti Québécois.

Legault's news briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.