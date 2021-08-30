Martin Prud'homme, suspended as head of Sûreté du Quebec, announces retirement

Martin Prud'homme, who was suspended as head of the Quebec provincial police two years ago, has announced his retirement from the force.

Prud'homme was removed as director of the Sûreté du Québec in 2019, for committing a possible ethical breach related to leaks of information at Quebec's anti-corruption unit, UPAC.

In a statement, Prud'homme said the past two years have been hard for his family and friends. He said the deal reached with the Quebec government includes a confidentiality agreement and he won't make any further comments.

Prud'homme had previously said he was treated unfairly and the subject of a "fishing expedition."

In response, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said she has withdrawn her request for the province's civil service commission to investigate the matter.

Guilbault said the province is looking to hire a new director at the SQ and that, in the meantime, Johanne Beausoleil will continue to serve as acting director of the force.