Police narrow search for missing Quebec man after daughters' bodies found

Quebec provincial police have narrowed the search for 44-year-old Martin Carpentier, who is wanted in connection with the death of his two young daughters.

On Monday, police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Mathieu said officers are now focusing on the heavily wooded area around Rang Saint-Lazare, a country road in Saint-Apollinaire, southwest of Quebec City.

Mathieu said the officers found objects in that area Sunday, leading them to believe Carpentier is nearby. They are looking at the possibility Carpentier might be dead or unable to move.

"It's not impossible that he's still alive, but we have to consider that, with the time passing by, maybe he's not," Mathieu said.

"We're still searching. We never saw Martin Carpentier. We never had any contact with him. The information that we possess is related to the citizens that report having seen him."

Martin Carpentier was last seen with his two daughters last Wednesday. The bodies of the girls were found Saturday but Carpentier is still missing. (Facebook)

They are hoping to find him alive, as he is the only one who can clearly explain the progression of events leading up to the death of 11-year-old Norah and six-year-old Romy.

Carpentier was last seen Wednesday with his daughters in a convenience store in the Saint-Nicolas neighbourhood of Lévis, Que.

His car, badly damaged and abandoned, was found about five kilometres west of that store on Highway 20, just an hour later.

On Thursday, police issued an Amber Alert for the girls. It ended when their bodies were discovered in the forest on Saturday.

They were taken to hospital and later declared dead.

Mathieu said that all evidence so far leads them to believe that Carpentier was in the car with his daughters at the time of the crash, but the only one who could tell them that for sure is Carpentier himself.

"Martin Carpentier is the key to understanding the entire event," Mathieu said.

The dense forest in the area as well as the humid and rainy weather over the weekend have made the search particularly challenging, Mathieu said.

Though police had previously used the help of volunteers in their search for the girls, Mathieu is now calling on residents to stay away from the area so as not to slow down the investigation.

She is also asking that Quebecers avoid misinformation and rumours that have been circulating about the case online.

Canadian soldiers helped the officers with their search of the area over the weekend but have since left. Mathieu said they can be called back if the need arises.

Premier François Legault said Monday that, like the rest of the province, he is shocked and saddened by the death of the two girls. He urged anyone in crisis to get help.

Parents, he said, can call Ligne Parents at 1-800-361-5085.

"Anybody who is at the end of their rope, as they say, before doing something stupid, please call and ask for help. There is no shame in getting support."