Provincial police in the Abitibi ask public for help in locating missing 40-year-old

Provincial police are increasing search efforts in the Abitibi region to find Charlie Wapachee, a 40-year-old who was reported missing on Dec. 18, 2018.

Wapachee was last seen at his home on Dec. 5. in the town of Senneterre, 70 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or, Que.

Sûreté du Québec officers set up a command post near Wapachee's home on Friday to carry out a ground search of the area, as well as along the shoreline of the Bell River.

Spokesperson Hélène Neptune said officers did not find any clues, but are asking the public to provide any information they may have regarding Wapachee's disappearance.

Wapachee is six feet three inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has long black hair and often wears a black scarf on his head.

Neptune said anyone with information can call 911, or the SQ's hotline at 1 800 659 4264.