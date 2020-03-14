Driver in critical condition after head-on collision on Highway 40

Provincial police are investigating after a head-on collision left one driver in critical condition and another with serious injuries early Saturday morning.

Police say the driver was going the wrong way on the eastbound side of Highway 40, in Montreal's Anjou borough, when it collided with another vehicle around 2 a.m.

The head-on collision occurred between Highway 25 and Ray Lawson Boulevard.

The driver who was going the wrong way is in critical condition. The other driver was seriously injured but is not critical, police said.

Provincial police are still investigating the cause, but the area was re-opened to traffic by 6 a.m.