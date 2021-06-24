Provincial police divers locate body off Oka beach believed to be missing man

Quebec provincial police say they have recovered a body from the waters off Oka beach and they believe it is that of Joss Kavena Nzongo, a 25-year-old Montreal man who went missing on Monday.

Divers found the body just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Lake of Two Mountains and all the evidence suggests it is the man they were looking for, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a statement.

Nzongo's personal belongings, including his cell phone, were found on the beach Monday. His car was in the parking lot. The beach is located in a provincial park, about 60 kilometres west of Montreal.

Once it was determined the young man was missing, the Coast Guard was brought in that day along with SQ divers. Police also deployed a helicopter in the search.

A forensic autopsy will be performed in the coming days to confirm the exact cause of death, but for now it is believed the man accidentally drowned, the statement says.

Provincial police say witness co-operation with the investigation helped rescuers co-ordinate their land, air and nautical searches.