Provincial police find 3 homemade bombs in Vaudreuil-Dorion apartment

A 44-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday after specialists with Quebec's provincial police diffused three homemade bombs found in an apartment in Vaudreuil-Dorion, just west of Montreal.

The incident began with an emergency call about shots fired on Querbes Street at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers quickly set up a perimeter around an apartment building, said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

A man came out on his own and was stopped by police. Police then entered the building and found weapons, including at least one gun, and the improvised explosive devices in an apartment, Tremblay said.

The area was evacuated for safety reasons. A canine team was called in to double check the area for any more explosives, he said.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Provincial police are still investigating the incident, Tremblay said.