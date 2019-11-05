Province nixes Quebec City's plan for sprawling housing development on last farmland in Charlesbourg

Quebec City cannot go ahead with a plan to allow a sprawling residential development on its last available parcel of agricultural land, in Charlesbourg.

Municipal affairs minister Andrée Laforest announced Tuesday she is rejecting the necessary zoning changes.

She said the province will work with the city to find a solution, but there is already too much encroachment on agricultural lands.

Quebec City officials proposed the zoning changes in February, in the hope of building thousands of new housing units, including condominiums, townhouses and co-property houses, over the next two decades on a spread of land nearly two square kilometres in size.

The nuns of the Sisters of Charity worked the land for more than a century before selling it in 2014 to Groupe Dallaire — one of the city's largest real estate developers.

It's the second time the provincial government has rejected a bid to change the zoning of the land to allow residential development to proceed.