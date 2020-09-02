Quebec announces plans for major network of reserved lanes

Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced plans Wednesday for a new network of reserved lanes that would run along highways in the Montreal area.

The network, called the Réseau métropolitain de voies réservées (RMVR), is aimed at reducing traffic on the roads by encouraging people to use public transit instead of travelling alone in their cars.

The project has no set budget or timeline as of yet, though Bonnardel hopes to start building the new lanes by the end of 2022.

"We want to add another lane to give other solutions and reduce the time that drivers are in their car each day," said Bonnardel.

The lanes are set to run along highways in Longueuil, Laval and Montreal, including highways 13, 20, 25, 440 and 640, as well as the 116.

The project is still in its very early stages. The province has launched a call for tenders and a study into the needs of the targeted areas.

Through these studies, the province will determine what exactly the lanes will be reserved for. Preliminary plans have them reserved for buses, but Bonnardel also hopes to allow access to carpooling and electric vehicles.

Other highways may also be added to the project, depending what the study finds.

"Of course we want to encourage carpooling," said Bonnardel. "We hope in this study we will find different solutions for different highways. It's not a wall-to-wall situation for all the highways in the North Shore and the South Shore.

Bonnardel said none of the highways' existing reserved lanes will be replaced . Instead, the province plans to build additional ones.