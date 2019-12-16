Provigo cashier accused of refusing to sell beer to Indigenous woman

The manager of a Provigo in Longueuil is apologizing after an employee was accused of telling a customer the store has a policy against selling alcohol to Indigenous people.

Viviane Michel, president of Quebec Native Women, said in a video posted to Facebook that she was at Provigo le Marché Longueuil on Saturday with her 24-year-old daughter and her friend, who was buying a 12-pack of beer.

Michel said a cashier asked the friend, in French, if she was "Amérindienne," then told her it was store policy not to sell alcohol to Indigenous people.

"I am very angry," Michel said.

Michel confronted both the cashier and a floor manager. She said the cashier's actions amount to "pure discrimination" and she intends to file a complaint with Quebec's human rights commission.

Chantal Lacroix, the store's manager, posted an apology to the store's Facebook page early Monday morning.

She said there is no such policy at her store or at any Provigo, and that an investigation into the incident is underway.