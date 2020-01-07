Hundreds to lose jobs to automation, consolidation of 2 Loblaws distribution centres

Nearly 800 employees of grocery distribution centres in Quebec and Ontario will lose their jobs by the end of 2021, when the supermarket giant Loblaws switches to an automated system.

A total of 545 employees of a distribution centre in Laval, Que., and another 230 in Ottawa will be put out of work when those centres are closed, and operations are moved to a new, automated centre in Cornwall, Ont.

Loblaws says the automated centre will also serve its subsidiary Shoppers Drug Mart, or Pharmaprix, in Ontario and Quebec.

The Laval centre serves Provigo and Maxi stores across Quebec, handling non-perishable goods. Loblaws will be closing the centre gradually over the next two years, said company spokesperson Johanne Héroux.

She said Loblaws will soon begin negotiations with the unions representing its employees to discuss a two-year transition plan. The company will support employees looking for new opportunities within Loblaws or "elsewhere within our vast network," she said.

The company intends to "remain committed to the province of Quebec," Héroux said, describing the company as one of the largest employers in the province.

"Although these centres have become obsolete, and they have, for all practical purposes, reaches the end of their useful life cycle, they are both staffed by dedicated and passionate colleagues, and we will treat them fairly and with respect," Héroux said in an email.

The union said it intends to negotiate severance packages affected by the Laval centre's closure. Employees of the centre earn between $20 and $30 an hour.

According to the union, the Boucherville warehouse, which manages the distribution of perishable products on Montreal's South Shore, will not be affected by the transfer.