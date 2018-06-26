Protesters take on SLĀV, Betty Bonifassi's Montreal Jazz fest show on music of slavery

About 50 protesters gathered outside the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde on Ste-Catherine Street Tuesday night to voice their opposition to the Montreal International Jazz Festival show SLĀV on the night of its soft opening.

The show, performed by Betty Bonifassi and directed by Robert Lepage, is described as "a theatrical odyssey based on slave songs," but critics are calling it cultural appropriation.

Bonifassi and Lepage are both white, and that's drawn criticism for their project, which brings together "traditional African-American slave and work songs, from cotton field plantations to railroad yards," according to the event listing.

Betty Bonifassi is the lead singer of SLĀV, a show at the Montreal Jazz Festival featuring the music of slavery. (Radio-Canada/Julie Mainville)

The Montreal chapter of Black Lives Matter has add its voice to the controversy, calling the show "extremely offensive" and urging activists to join the protest.

Pierre Kwenders, a Congolese-Canadian musician who was long listed for the 2018 Polaris music prize and who is also performing at the festival July 6, said he would be joining in the protest, as well.

I’m joining the protest today and we should all do the same. C’est une honte pour Montréal. <a href="https://t.co/EMS4ezF2Zm">pic.twitter.com/EMS4ezF2Zm</a> —@pierrekwenders

"This is cultural appropriation, and we need to think twice before doing this type of thing," Kwenders told CBC.

"You have to take into consideration the people who will be affected by it. And this story you are trying to tell, is it your place to tell that story? Are you telling it the right way?"

Bonifassi declined an interview with CBC but defended her show in an interview with Radio-Canada.

"I work from the heart. I don't see colour in my life. I've spent my life with people who come from all over," said Bonifassi, who shot to fame in 2003 when she sang the Oscar-nominated Belleville Rendez-Vous, the theme song from the animated film The Triplets of Belleville, at the 76th Academy Awards.

Lepage and Bonifassi released a joint statement in response to the backlash against SLĀV on Tuesday evening.

People came with signs to protest the concert, having its soft-opening Tuesday night. (Hugo Côté/Radio-Canada)

"Yes, the history of slavery, in all its various forms, belongs first and foremost to those who have been oppressed and to the descendants of those people," reads the statement.

"But this history was written by the oppressors as much as by the oppressed, by whites as well as by blacks. And it's necessary to continue the dialogue about this difficult period, first to bear witness, but also to avoid repeating it in the future."

The Jazz Fest refused to comment on the controversy, saying it was evaluating the situation.

So far, five of 16 shows are already sold out.