'Livid' Indian Montrealers call for end to mob violence that has left hundreds dead, thousands displaced

After months of ethnic violence that has left over 130 people dead and 60,000 displaced in Manipur, India, members of Montreal's Indian diaspora gathered on Monday night to hold a vigil and demand the Indian government step up to stem the bloodshed.

Since May, mobs have rampaged through villages in Manipur, murdering people and torching houses. Last week, despite the internet being largely blocked and journalists being locked out in the remote state, a video surfaced online showing two women paraded naked in a field and sexually assaulted by scores of young men.

The incident happened in early May and protesters in Montreal's Indian community say the government has failed to act since the trouble began, leaving mobs to run amok.

"I'm absolutely livid," said Birapka Sharone. She hails from the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, but she took to the streets of Parc-Extension to voice her outrage.

"We're here as Indians, as expatriates, as the Indian diaspora. We're here because we're all horrified by what's happening in India," said Sharone, an organizer with South Asian Diaspora Action Collective, which is calling for the dismissal of the Manipur's leaders.

Rabia Bains, left, and Eloïse Girard, right. Bains says she is frustrated with people's apathy about how women were treated. (Sharon Yonan-Renold)

"I'm watching the country I was born and grew up in descend into chaos," she said. "Democracy is being thrown out the window and women are paying the price, as we see in Manipur."

The ethnic violence was, in part, sparked by an affirmative action controversy that saw Christian Kukis protest a demand from the mostly Hindu Meiteis for a special status that would let them buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups and get a share of government jobs.

Until Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not made any public remarks about the violence in the state ruled by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

WATCH | Protesters march in India to protest Manipur sexual assaults:

Disturbing video of mob sexual assault sparks outrage in India Duration 2:40 This story contains distressing details. A disturbing viral video has surfaced showing two women being sexually assaulted by a mob. It was part of an ongoing ethnic conflict in the state of Manipur and the video has sparked outrage across India.

He finally commented on the state's affairs after the video showing the sexual assault of two women triggered massive outrage and went viral late Wednesday.

Modi condemned the alleged sexual assault of women in Manipur state as "shameful" and promised tough action in his first comments on deadly violence in the remote northeastern region.

However, those words came months too late for Sharone.

"For him to wait over two months to be able to say something about such a horrific incident, it speaks volumes," she said. "The only reason he's spoken up now is because it went viral."

Sharone says minorities in India face an increasing threat of violence while attackers are able to act with impunity.

Rabia Bains, who hails from the Indian state of Punjab in the country's north, also wanted to voice her anger.

"It's not just the violence, but the apathy of the government, of the people who knew about it," said Baines. "It boils our blood."

But the Montreal protesters are not alone in saying the Indian government has failed to act to stem the violence.

Sanjib Baruah, political science professor at Bard College in New York, studies borderlands like Manipur, which is straddles India and Myanmar.

Baruah says he is surprised by the recent levels of "extraordinary" violence, which falls more along ethnic than religious lines.

Conflict has been brewing in the region for years but has now been brought to a head by the demand for special status, he says.

"The lack of political will on the part of the government — not capacity — is the most disturbing thing for me," Baruah said. He said India's constitution allows for Modi to dismiss local Manipur officials — something the central government has done in the past in previous regions of the country to restore order.

CBC reached out to the High Commission of India in Ottawa for comment but didn't hear back by publication time.