Despite perceived online threats, protests against sexual violence will go ahead, organizers say

Organizers of a protest against sexual violence scheduled to take place in Montreal on Sunday say they are not backing down despite veiled online threats and harassment.

Gabrielle Loftin, one of the organizers of the protest, said someone behind the social media account of a Montreal media company was harassing protest organizers online leading up to the event, sharing photos of protest organizers and indicating he knew their IP addresses.

"He was really harassing us, targeting us — all of us, even the girl who made the illustration."

Loftin decided she wanted to inform the company, in case the owner wasn't aware of what this employee was doing. But when she called the company, the man on the other side of the line knew exactly who she was and went on to make veiled threats, she said.

CBC is not naming the company or the man involved.

"He wasn't giving some direct threats, like 'we're going to do something violent,' but 'we're going to see each other there, we're going to be there, we'll bring some people there. I'm giving you one last chance,'" she said.

"It seemed like he was planning something, and it was kind of scary, honestly."

Montreal police say they are investigating the social media posts surrounding the protests, and that police officers will be at the protest Sunday to ensure everyone's safety.

The man, Loftin says, was convinced that the women organizing the protests were the same ones who created social media accounts where survivors of sexual violence have been naming and denouncing their alleged abusers.

Mélanie Lemay, one of the organizers of the protest, says cancelling the protest would be akin to giving into fear. (Submitted by Mélanie Lemay)

Loftin denies that the protest organizers had anything to do with those social media accounts.

"Some of those people lost their jobs, their titles, their privilege," said Mélanie Lemay, another organizer of the protest.

She said she believes the man was among many who were called out by name on social media, and this was one way he could fight back.

If anything, she says the attempts to intimidate and sideline the protest have strengthened her resolve to continue.

"The reason why we won't cancel it is because we don't want to concede to [fear]" she said.