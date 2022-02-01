COVID-19 protest expected in Quebec City threatens to disrupt renowned winter carnival

A COVID-19 protest expected in Quebec City is worrying organizers of the world's largest winter festival as they gear up for its grand opening this weekend.

After a raucous demonstration in Ottawa over the weekend against Canada's COVID-19 measures, some Quebecers are supporting the cause by planning to head to Quebec City starting Thursday to protest in front of the National Assembly.

Organizers of the Quebec Winter Carnival — opening Friday, Feb. 4 — fear the demonstration will disrupt programming.

"It would obviously be deplorable if the carnival, which is unfolding in an already very difficult context and which is trying to offer an alternative to the prevailing gloom, were to become a collateral victim of the demonstrations," said Mélanie Raymond, executive director of the carnival.

Organizers say they will try to keep the public informed should the expected demonstrations affect any of the carnival's programming, scheduling or access to sites.

In the last few days, several events have popped up on social media asking Quebecers to demonstrate in front of the National Assembly and demand an end to vaccine mandates and public health restrictions — in line with the calls in Ottawa. As of Tuesday, a few thousand people had indicated online that they would be attending the events.

As with the Ottawa demonstration, some Quebecers are planning to leave from several locations across the province starting Thursday and make their way to the provincial legislature. Many, if not most, of the demonstrators are expected to arrive early Saturday afternoon, according to social media.

Both the Quebec City police service (SPVQ) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say they are aware of the plans. The SPVQ says no official request from the organizer or organizers of the protests has yet been received.

"If the [organizers put in a request], there will be planning in this sense to ensure the safety of demonstrators and road users. So we're looking at that," said SPVQ spokesperson Sandra Dion.