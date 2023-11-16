Protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza shuts down Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge

A protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza has forced a complete shutdown of Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge to all vehicle traffic Thursday morning.

The road was blocked off with benches and picnic tables shortly before 7 a.m., with dozens of people gathering to stand with banners reading "Free Palestine" and "Genocide in Palestine, our silence is complicit."

The group also chanted, "End the siege on Gaza now."

Many vehicles were forced to turn back toward the South Shore. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Motorists were stalled on the bridge, which links Montreal with Longueuil, and many vehicles were forced to turn back toward the South Shore.

The Jacques-Cartier will be completely closed until 9 a.m., according to the bridge authority.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.