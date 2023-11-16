Content
Montreal·New

Protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza shuts down Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge

The road was blocked off with benches and picnic tables shortly before 7 a.m., with dozens of people gathering to stand with banners reading "Free Palestine" and "Genocide in Palestine, our silence is complicit."  

Closure will last until 9 a.m., bridge authority says

CBC News ·
Protesters waving Palestinian flags on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge and blocking traffic.
Protesters in support of Palestinians in Gaza have completely shut down Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge Thursday morning.

A protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza has forced a complete shutdown of Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge to all vehicle traffic Thursday morning. 

The group also chanted, "End the siege on Gaza now." 

A person standing out of their car in backed up traffic.
Many vehicles were forced to turn back toward the South Shore.  (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Motorists were stalled on the bridge, which links Montreal with Longueuil, and many vehicles were forced to turn back toward the South Shore. 

The Jacques-Cartier will be completely closed until 9 a.m., according to the bridge authority. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

